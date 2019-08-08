2 men arrested on firearm charges near park in Dorchester

Two men were arrested and two guns were seized in Dorchester Wednesday after police received a community tip and a 911 call about the men, police said.

Boston police were on patrol in Dorchester around 7:20 p.m. when they were notified by a member of the public about people with firearms sitting in a car near Roberts Playground at Dunbar Avenue and Wentworth Terrace. A 911 call also came in around the same time about a person with a gun driving a car of the same description, Boston police said in a statement.

Officers found the car and pulled it over near 9 Moody St., police said. They identified the occupants of the car as Jordan Hart, 31, of Roxbury and Paris Quilter, 28, of Dorchester.