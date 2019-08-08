scorecardresearch

2 men arrested on firearm charges near park in Dorchester

By Maria Lovato Globe Correspondent,August 8, 2019, an hour ago
Police seized two guns during an arrest in Dorchester Wednesday evening.
Two men were arrested and two guns were seized in Dorchester Wednesday after police received a community tip and a 911 call about the men, police said.

Boston police were on patrol in Dorchester around 7:20 p.m. when they were notified by a member of the public about people with firearms sitting in a car near Roberts Playground at Dunbar Avenue and Wentworth Terrace. A 911 call also came in around the same time about a person with a gun driving a car of the same description, Boston police said in a statement.

Officers found the car and pulled it over near 9 Moody St., police said. They identified the occupants of the car as Jordan Hart, 31, of Roxbury and Paris Quilter, 28, of Dorchester.

Inside the car, the officers found a loaded .45-caliber Glock 21, loaded .25-caliber Raven Arms MP-25, and a large capacity magazine, police said.

Quilter was arraigned in Dorchester District Court Thursday morning and is being held on $20,000 cash bail, said Daniel Benito, a case specialist at Dorchester District Court.

Quilter is charged with carrying a firearm without a license, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, and possession of a large-capacity feeding device. This was his second offense of carrying a firearm without a license, and he has three prior violent convictions, Benito said.

Hart is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon at Dorchester District Court.

Map: Area of arrest

Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.