2 men arrested on firearm charges near park in Dorchester
Two men were arrested and two guns were seized in Dorchester Wednesday after police received a community tip and a 911 call about the men, police said.
Boston police were on patrol in Dorchester around 7:20 p.m. when they were notified by a member of the public about people with firearms sitting in a car near Roberts Playground at Dunbar Avenue and Wentworth Terrace. A 911 call also came in around the same time about a person with a gun driving a car of the same description, Boston police said in a statement.
Officers found the car and pulled it over near 9 Moody St., police said. They identified the occupants of the car as Jordan Hart, 31, of Roxbury and Paris Quilter, 28, of Dorchester.
Advertisement
Inside the car, the officers found a loaded .45-caliber Glock 21, loaded .25-caliber Raven Arms MP-25, and a large capacity magazine, police said.
Quilter was arraigned in Dorchester District Court Thursday morning and is being held on $20,000 cash bail, said Daniel Benito, a case specialist at Dorchester District Court.
Quilter is charged with carrying a firearm without a license, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, and possession of a large-capacity feeding device. This was his second offense of carrying a firearm without a license, and he has three prior violent convictions, Benito said.
Hart is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon at Dorchester District Court.
Map: Area of arrest
Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.