Nauset Beach in Orleans, Newcomb Hollow in Wellfleet closed after shark sightings

Nauset Beach in Orleans was closed for the third time in two days Thursday morning after a shark was spotted off the coast, officials said.

The beach was closed at 10:08 a.m. and reopened at 11:08 a.m., said Joanne, a beach spokeswoman, who declined to give her last name.

Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet was also closed Thursday due to a shark sighting. The water closed at 2:05 p.m. and reopened at 3:05, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy Sharktivity app.