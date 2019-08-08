scorecardresearch

Nauset Beach in Orleans, Newcomb Hollow in Wellfleet closed after shark sightings

By Alyssa Lukpat Globe Correspondent,August 8, 2019, an hour ago

Nauset Beach in Orleans was closed for the third time in two days Thursday morning after a shark was spotted off the coast, officials said.

The beach was closed at 10:08 a.m. and reopened at 11:08 a.m., said Joanne, a beach spokeswoman, who declined to give her last name.

Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet was also closed Thursday due to a shark sighting. The water closed at 2:05 p.m. and reopened at 3:05, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy Sharktivity app.

This sighting marks the seventh time a shark was spotted at Nauset Beach since July 1.

Globe Correspondent Maria Lovato contributed to this report. Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.

Advertisement