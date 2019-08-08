Nauset Beach in Orleans, Newcomb Hollow in Wellfleet closed after shark sightings
Nauset Beach in Orleans was closed for the third time in two days Thursday morning after a shark was spotted off the coast, officials said.
The beach was closed at 10:08 a.m. and reopened at 11:08 a.m., said Joanne, a beach spokeswoman, who declined to give her last name.
Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet was also closed Thursday due to a shark sighting. The water closed at 2:05 p.m. and reopened at 3:05, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy Sharktivity app.
This sighting marks the seventh time a shark was spotted at Nauset Beach since July 1.
Globe Correspondent Maria Lovato contributed to this report. Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.
