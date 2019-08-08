One robber had a gun, another had a sword. They were nabbed in Springfield soon after their crime.

Springfield police said Thursday that officers had arrested two suspects who brandished a gun and a sword as they robbed a man earlier in the day.

The violence erupted shortly before 10 a.m.,police spokesman Ryan Walsh said.

“SPD officers make two arrests after a home invasion,” Walsh tweeted. “At approximately 9:55 a.m., Officers responded to the 100 block of Maple Street and located a victim of a home invasion. The victim stated two men knocked [on] his door, one with a gun, another with a sword.”