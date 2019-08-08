One robber had a gun, another had a sword. They were nabbed in Springfield soon after their crime.
Springfield police said Thursday that officers had arrested two suspects who brandished a gun and a sword as they robbed a man earlier in the day.
The violence erupted shortly before 10 a.m.,police spokesman Ryan Walsh said.
“SPD officers make two arrests after a home invasion,” Walsh tweeted. “At approximately 9:55 a.m., Officers responded to the 100 block of Maple Street and located a victim of a home invasion. The victim stated two men knocked [on] his door, one with a gun, another with a sword.”
“The suspects robbed the victim and left,” Walsh tweeted. “No one was hurt. Officers were quickly able to locate both of the suspects behind a nearby building. The items that were stolen and the sword were located. The arrestees’ names, charges and booking photos will be available on Friday.”
Walsh didn’t specify in his tweets what items were taken from the alleged victim.
