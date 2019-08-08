Police seek masked thieves who crawled along floor of stores they were stealing from
Police in at least seven Massachusetts communities are looking for two masked thieves who were captured on surveillance video crawling through various stores in the past few weeks, police said.
Police in Worcester, Southborough, Berlin, Millbury, Marlborough, Northborough, and Dracut reported thefts by two masked people, said Millbury Police Detective Andrea Warpula. The thieves may have struck other towns as well.
“Surveillance footage showed two masked individuals in the store, at approximately 4:20 a.m., crawling with dark bags in an effort to avoid security monitors. A large amount of cigarettes and liquor were taken in the break,” Southborough Police Chief Kenneth Paulhus said in a statement about a July 29 theft there.
Advertisement
Southborough police released security footage of the two robbers dragging trash bags as they slid on the floor of Sperry’s Liquors and Market at 205 Turnpike Road.
It wasn’t clear why the thieves missed the camera that recorded the shots of them crawling along the floor.
The thieves were in Millbury a week earlier, breaking into Lenny’s Liquors at 148 Worcester-Providence Turnpike July 23 at 11 p.m., Warpula said.
“They were observed on camera entering through a side glass window which they broke and removed,” said Warpula.
Southborough police are asking anyone with information about the thefts to call 774-249-0355 or 508-485-2121.
Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.