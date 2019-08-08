Police seek masked thieves who crawled along floor of stores they were stealing from

Police in at least seven Massachusetts communities are looking for two masked thieves who were captured on surveillance video crawling through various stores in the past few weeks, police said.

Police in Worcester, Southborough, Berlin, Millbury, Marlborough, Northborough, and Dracut reported thefts by two masked people, said Millbury Police Detective Andrea Warpula. The thieves may have struck other towns as well.

“Surveillance footage showed two masked individuals in the store, at approximately 4:20 a.m., crawling with dark bags in an effort to avoid security monitors. A large amount of cigarettes and liquor were taken in the break,” Southborough Police Chief Kenneth Paulhus said in a statement about a July 29 theft there.