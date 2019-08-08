Prosecutors: A 25-year-old man promised big returns for investors in his ‘angel fund’ but spent the money on himself

In October 2016, he tweeted that “When people ask what I do, I say whatever it takes.”

Tanmaya Kabra bills himself on Twitter as the founder of LaunchByte.io, the “first non-traditional Angel group based out of NY and Boston.”

The 25-year-old Babson College alum allegedly constructed a Ponzi scheme, bilking investors who thought they were helping to finance startups. Hoping for big returns, the investors unknowingly bankrolled Kabra’s lavish lifestyle, including a pricey powerboat and payments for his debts, prosecutors have alleged.

Now Kabra, who was arrested Sunday at Logan International Airport as he and his girlfriend were preparing to board a flight to London, faces federal charges of wire and bank fraud. His lawyer didn’t immediately return an e-mail seeking comment.

An affidavit filed in the case by FBI Special Agent Kevin M. Sheahan lays out the allegations against Kabra.

He “holds himself out as a successful serial entrepreneur, venture capitalist, and angel investor in start-up companies,” Sheahan wrote, but the truth was murkier. Just ask Investors A and B, who agreed in 2018 to fork over a combined $350,000 to Kabra for a purported startup venture, according to the affidavit.

“The money provided to [Kabra] by Investor A and Investor B was not used ‘for the purpose of financing the start-up,’ as set forth in the promissory notes, nor was it used for any other investment purpose,” Sheahan wrote. “In addition, contrary to his representations, [Kabra] did not invest any of his own funds in any purported ‘deal’ or investment. Instead, he used the bulk of the funds to pay off pre-existing credit card debt and to buy a boat.”

The vessel was a 2018 295 Pursuit DC powerboat, and he completed the purchase with $201,500 of Investor A’s cash, according to Sheahan.

“In sum, over the four-day period from July 5, 2018 through July 9, 2018, Kabra used $284,953.49 of the funds received from Investors A and B to pay off existing credit card debt and purchase a boat, among other expenses,” Sheahan wrote. “At the end of July 9, 2018, despite having received $350,000 days before, [Kabra] retained a combined balance of only $10,371.27” in three bank accounts.

In October 2018, Sheahan wrote, Kabra sent Investor B a check for $44,000 as partial repayment, but it bounced, the affidavit says. Kabra assured the investor that all would be well.

“Unfortunately we received a notice today from SEC & IRS saying our main accounts are undergoing verification which is standard for a new fund,” Kabra texted the investor, according to legal filings. “They said any checks, ACHs, and wire transfers will be blocked during this time. I think you might have [to] put the check in on Friday so just to be safe can you provide me with your bank wire info.”

Kabra lied, according to the affidavit, which said the SEC had not sent “any notice to [Kabra] concerning any purported ‘verification’ for a ‘new fund,’” or placed holds on his accounts. “[T]his investigation has identified no evidence that the IRS did so either.”

But Kabra kept on scamming, scoring a $250,000 cashier’s check from Investor C in December 2018, which Kabra used to pay off debts to others, the affidavit says. Additional investors were allegedly duped as well.

Kabra made his initial appearance Monday in federal court in Boston and did not enter a plea, records show. His lawyer, Gregory L. Johnson, on Tuesday filed a motion seeking Kabra’s release on a $50,000 unsecured bond to his girlfriend’s Wenham home while the case is pending. Court records didn’t indicate Thursday afternoon whether the request had been granted.

Johnson described Kabra as a “U.S. Citizen who emigrated from India with his parents when he was approximately eighteen (18) months old. He resided briefly in Singapore between the ages of thirteen (13) and eighteen (18) when his parents relocated there, but has otherwise resided in the United States for the majority of his life.”

In addition, Johnson said, his client “has developed significant ties to the community, particularly in Massachusetts. Although Kabra recently moved to New Jersey one (1) month ago, his life is almost exclusively centered in the Boston area. Indeed, Kabra was arrested at Logan Airport where he was enroute to Europe with intentions of proposing to his girlfriend.”

Long before the feds came calling, Kabra was dispensing advice on Twitter to the startup community.

In February 2016, he tweeted, “No such thing as overnight success - the real #payout is after 10,000+ tireless nights of testing #ideas and spilled redbull #startup #life.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.