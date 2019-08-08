Some in Mass. tell Equinox to ‘do better’ amid parent company head’s Trump fund-raiser

Maine State Representative Ryan Fecteau, a Democrat who serves as assistant majority leader in Vacation Land, also called out Ross, who also owns the Miami Dolphins.

“@Equinox and @soulcycle know your audience,” said Mary Anne Marsh, a political commentator and prominent figure in Massachusetts Democratic circles, via Twitter. “This is unacceptable. Really. Your owner Stephen Ross is raising money for @realDonaldTrump .”

New Englanders joined the chorus of critics on the Internet lambasting billionaire Stephen Ross — head of the Related Companies, whose portfolio includes brands such as Equinox and SoulCycle — for hosting an upcoming fund-raiser for President Trump.

“Since @MiamiDolphins owner Stephen Ross, who also owns @soulcycle & @Equinox that 9 out of 10 gays frequent, is raising gobs of cash for the Trump campaign, I’d suggest y’all stop going,” tweeted Fecteau, who says in his Twitter profile that he helped ban anti-gay conversion therapy in Maine. “Be like me and just don’t workout. You’ll save so much time not taking gym selfies!”

Josh Gondelman, a comedian and writer from Stoneham, weighed in as well.

“I’m currently figuring out a way to use the fact that the guy who owns many fancy gyms is a big Trump supporter to justify my never exercising,” Gondelman tweeted.

Some tweeters noted that new Equinox skeptics are late to the party, such as Moira Weigel, the author of “Labor of Love” who’s currently a scholar with the Harvard Society of Fellows.

“After years of losing strangers at dinner parties as I tried to explain what I found sorta fascist about Equinox and SoulCycle,” Weigel tweeted. “I wonder where they and their raised eyebrows are now!”

Peter M. Sadow, the director of Mass. General’s Head & Neck Pathology Service and associate director of the hospital’s Pathology Residency Training Program, also voiced outrage over the planned fund-raiser.

“@Equinox As I celebrate my 10 year anniversary as a member (2009), I demand that u dump the CEO whose values are clearly misaligned with ur organizational values,” Sadow tweeted. “& ur statement, with the word ‘tolerance,’ is disgusting. U don’t tolerate me. I tolerate ur rates. #EMMDI #LoveWins.”

(To clarify, Ross is not the CEO of Equinox.)

In response to the controversy, which has prompted calls for people to boycott their memberships at the swanky gym, the company put out a statement affirming its commitment to inclusion.

“Many members raised their concerns about a political fundraiser this week,” the statement said. “We want to let you know that Equinox and SoulCycle have nothing to do with the event and do not support it. As is consistent with our policies, no company profits are used to fund politicians. In fact, we are committed to all our members and the communities we live in.”

The statement continued, “We believe in tolerance and equality, and will always stay true to those values. Mr. Ross is a passive investor and is not involved in the management of either business. We appreciate all who have reached out to us.”

Marsh, the Democratic commentator, did not appreciate the response from Equinox.

She tweeted that the company statement “is disingenuous and disrespectful of your members....Do better.”

Meanwhile Boston Sports Clubs is looking to fill the void left by disgruntled workout junkies who say they’ll never again grace the elliptical at Equinox.

“In light of Equinox and Soul Cycle owner Stephen Ross’ Trump fundraiser tomorrow in the Hamptons, Boston Sports Club is opening it’s doors to all Equinox members, Blink Fitness members and Soul Cycle fanatics to come work out with them for free,” said a statement on behalf of the BSC’s parent company put out by a Manhattan PR shop.

According to the statement, “[m]embers can also work out in New York, Philadelphia, and Washington Sports Clubs. For those planning to make the switch to BSC, Town Sports International, the parent company of New York, Boston, Philadelphia and Washington Sports Clubs, will also waive initiation fees and make a minimum of a $10,000 donation to the Trevor Project, a non-profit dedicated to suicide prevention for LGBTQ+ youth.”

Material from the Washington Post and Associated Press was used in this report. Globe Correspondent Sarah Wu contributed to this report. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.