Three gun control bills have landed on Sununu’s desk. What’s a N.H. Republican to do?

The bills — which were delivered to Sununu’s desk on Wednesday — would require background checks for commercial arms sales, create a mandatory waiting period between the purchase and delivery of a gun, and ban guns on public school property. Sununu will have five days, not including Sunday, to sign or veto the bills, or they can become law without his signature.

But Chris Sununu, the state’s GOP governor, will have to weigh in on local gun control measures in the wake of the twin massacres after the Democratic-led Legislature sent him three bills tightening firearm restrictions in New Hampshire, a state with a long tradition of gun ownership.

New Hampshire is hundreds of miles of away from El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, where two mass shootings last weekend killed dozens. It’s similarly far from Washington, D.C., where gun control advocates have called on lawmakers to take action to prevent such tragedies.

With the motto “Live Free or Die,” New Hampshire has long been a friendly state for gun owners — and Sununu, a Republican, has held that up. After he took office in 2017, the first piece of legislation Sununu signed was a bill repealing a license requirement to carry a concealed gun.

The state has a “fairly high” percentage of gun owners, said Andy Smith, director of the University of New Hampshire Survey Center. Coupled with a low crime rate, he said, “gun control is just not a major issue on people’s minds” according to the last two decades of surveys he’s conducted.

“The question is whether Sununu is going to feel enough political pressure,” he said. “He probably won’t because within the Republican Party are those opposed gun control and those really opposed to gun control.”

Though these bills have been discussed for months, they are receiving renewed attention after last weekend’s shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio that killed at least 31 people and wounded over 50. First introduced more than six months ago, the bills in their final form passed the House and Senate in late June.

When asked about the bills, Sununu, in a statement from his office, did not mention the legislation but condemned “senseless acts of hate and violence.”

“What we must say unequivocally is that hate, white supremacy, and acts of domestic terror have no place in New Hampshire or anywhere in this country,” he said, noting local initiatives to address mental health and build “a more welcoming and tolerant state.”

But the timing of the bills has angered Republicans, who said they feel Democratic lawmakers are “politicizing a tragedy.”

“None of these bills would have prevented those tragedies. But, by purposefully withholding the legislation for months until tragedy struck, Democrats made it clear that they are only here to play politics and they should be ashamed of themselves,” said New Hampshire GOP Communications Director Joe Sweeney in a statement Monday.

House Speaker Steve Shurtleff, a Democrat, said he is a longtime gun owner and “certainly not anti-gun.”

“But this carnage that is happening across America has got to stop,” said Shurtleff in a statement this week. Separately, he condemned Sweeney’s charge that he purposefully held on to the bills.

“I have signed all the bills I receive as quickly as I am able and to insinuate that we could predict two mass murders and hold these bills until they happen is preposterous,” he said.

One of Shurtleff’s first actions as Speaker was to ban guns on the House floor — a policy that has flipped back and forth for several years depending on which party is in power.

At least twice over the past decade, House lawmakers have dropped their guns in the State House. In 2017, one House lawmaker dropped a loaded revolver onto the floor as she arrived late to a committee hearing on full-day kindergarten, though the gun did not fire and no one was hurt.

New Hampshire has some of the least strict firearm laws in the country, but the state also has relatively low levels of gun violence.

The Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, a national advocacy group, gives the Granite State an “F” for its gun laws. But the group also notes New Hampshire had the 11th lowest gun death rate in the country in 2017.

The state requires handgun dealers to obtain a state license and perform background checks for sales, but those laws don’t apply to rifles or shotguns. In fact, New Hampshire doesn’t require gun owners to have a license at all.

In next-door Vermont, another state with a strong tradition of gun ownership, Governor Phil Scott last year signed gun control laws after a foiled school shooting plot. The Republican faced backlash from gun owners and members of his own party, but won his 2018 re-election by a comfortable margin.

However, the political pressure may be too high for Sununu, even though he is the nation’s third most popular governor, according to Morning Consult. (Scott ranks fourth on the list.)

Sununu has “some legitimate concerns of being challenged by people who hold even more pro-gun views,” said Smith, the UNH pollster, noting the governor is up again for re-election in 2020.

Aidan Ryan can be reached at aidan.ryan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @AidanRyanNH. Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.