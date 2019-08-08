Thunderstorms downed trees, caused flooding, set buildings on fire

Here's a view of the flooding in Somerville under the Cedear Street bridge that's creating this morning's slowdown on the Lowell Line. Again, crews are on site to reduce the flooding and restore normal service. pic.twitter.com/MyCSP32qGN

Crews used pumps to remove the water, which was slowing down trains between West Medford and North Station. By 7:02 a.m., the speed restriction on the Lowell line had been lifted and normal service had been restored, officials tweeted .

Severe thunderstorms dumped rain overnight and the effects were still being felt Thursday morning by commuters on MBTA trains traveling through Somerville.

“The flooding has been reduced and the speed restriction through this area has been lifted,” officials tweeted. “Lowell Line trains will resume normal operation through Somerville between West Medford and North Station.”

As of 5 a.m. Thursday, some areas of Massachusetts had received more than 2 inches of rain.

[24 Hour Rainfall] This map gives an idea where we saw the heaviest rainfall yesterday and overnight (radar estimation and surface observations) #MAwx #CTwx #RIwx pic.twitter.com/xhGGgArKSh — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 8, 2019

Strong winds knocked down trees in Holyoke, Easthampton, and South Hadley, according to the National Weather Service. The weather service’s Skywarn program tweeted that a 43-mile-per-hour wind gust was measured in Chester — west of Northampton — at 6:23 p.m.

The Brookline Police Department tweeted a photo of a tree that came down on Heath Street, which made the roadway impassable to traffic.

Tree down on Heath Street from the overnight storm. Heath Street is impassable between Randolph Road and Warren Street. Please seek alternate route this morning. Brookline Forestry on route to scene. pic.twitter.com/VtlSamtsLR — Brookline PD (@BrooklineMAPD) August 8, 2019

A lightning strike may have sparked a fire in Medford, according to fire officials.

Firefighters responded to 116 Dover St. in Medford at about 1 a.m. after receiving reports of smoke coming from the home. One firefighter was taken to a hospital with minor injuries while battling the 2-alarm house fire, officials said.

Four homes in Hopkinton also were struck by lightning.

Hopkinton Fire Chief Stephen T. Slaman said lightning struck two homes on Elizabeth Road. One strike resulted in “significant” chimney damage. “Half of it came to the ground in many, many pieces,” he said. The other home on Elizabeth Road that was struck was experiencing “electrical issues,” he said.

Slaman said a home on Blueberry Lane also was hit by lightning, as was a home on Alexander Road that sustained some chimney damage that was “not as extensive” as what happened to the chimney on Elizabeth Road.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.