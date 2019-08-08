Traffic congestion has reached a ‘tipping point’ in Massachusetts, state officials say

“Massachusetts has reached a tipping point with respect to congestion,” states the report, which was released Thursday morning at a news conference with Governor Charlie Baker and Secretary of Transportation Stephanie Pollack.

Traffic congestion on Massachusetts roads has worsened since 2013 and reached a point where it reduces access to jobs, according to a new report from the state Department of Transportation.

New data released by the state Thursday confirmed what Boston drivers already know: traffic congestion in and around the city is bad, and getting worse.

“No one likes traffic and congestion, period, and it’s a frustrating and inconvenient reality for too many people,” said Baker.

Advertisement

Baker said the worst part is the variability and unpredictability of traffic.

“Trips can vary significantly due to one-off incidents like a bad crash or a disabled vehicle, or something else,” he said.

Pollack said the increasing congestion was “a symptom of success. Dynamic and flourishing places draw a crowd.”

She also noted that travel times can vary widely. For example, the travel time between Burlington and Kendall Square can take 25 minutes (if you’re lucky) or as long as 75 minutes.

“The roadway network is now so full that relatively small insults — a crash, a work zone that doesn’t get picked up early enough in the morning, bad weather, an event that draws extra people to downtown Boston — all of these can create cascading congestion,” she said.

The report found that the worst traffic occurs in Greater Boston, and many roadways are getting congested outside of the traditional rush hours.

“By 6 a.m., one-quarter of roadway miles inside the I-95/128 belt are already either congested or highly congested and at 10 a.m., 17 percent of those roads are still congested or highly congested,” the report states. “And the afternoon ‘rush hour’ inside Route 128 has begun by 3 p.m., with 62 percent of roadway miles congested or highly congested.”

Advertisement

Many commuting corridors have become unreliable, and travel times have become so “inconsistent and unpredictable” that it’s difficult for motorists to know what to expect, which has a significant impact on their daily lives.

“Particularly within the Route 128 corridor, Massachusetts’s roadway network is moving the maximum possible number of cars at many hours of the day,” the report states. “The system is full, if not overflowing, with what traffic professionals call ‘recurring congestion’ that occurs every working day.”

“The relatively small size of the area and the connectivity of the road network inside the I-95/128 belt mean that traffic between different parts of the system is highly interdependent. In such a compact and congested roadway network, comparatively small insults to the system—such as a crash during rush hour—can cause rippling delays. The ‘non-recurring congestion’ that results from such incidents is exacerbated by a roadway network already filled to capacity; the result is congestion, delay, and unreliability,” the report said.

And where can you find the worst congestion? The report identified the top five places as:

• I-93 southbound from Mystic Valley Parkway in Medford to McGrath Highway in Somerville at 7 in the morning

• Route 2 eastbound approaching Alewife at 8 in the morning

• The Southeast Expressway northbound from the Braintree Split to Neponset Circle at 7 in the morning

• Route 2 eastbound approaching Alewife, at 7 in the morning

Advertisement

• I-93 southbound from Mystic Valley Parkway in Medford to McGrath Highway in Somerville at 8 in the morning

The report also found that the “most significant worsening of congestion” in the state was on the southbound segment of Route 1A, which includes the Sumner Tunnel and its approaches. The report said travel times in the morning there nearly doubled over the five-year period.

Kellen can be reached at kellen.browning@globe.com, or on Twitter at @kellen_browning.