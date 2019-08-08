Transit Police say suspect in Dorchester bus stabbing is 14
MBTA Transit Police say they are continuing to investigate the stabbing of a teenage girl on a bus Wednesday night in Dorchester and have identified a suspect: a 14-year-old boy.
Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said that detectives believe the boy and the victim knew each other.
“It was not a random act,” he said.
Sullivan said the girl was approximately 17. She did not sustain life-threatening injuries.
The girl was involved in an altercation on a Route 23 bus in the Park and Washington Street area before she was stabbed, Transit Police said.
South District Transit Police officers responded to the scene around 5 p.m., and the girl was taken to a local hospital for treatment, officials said.
Because of the age of both the victim and the suspect, Sullivan said he could not comment further about the ongoing investigation.
Globe correspondent Sofia Saric contributed to this report. John R. Ellement can be reached at ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.