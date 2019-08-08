Water Wizz in Rhode Island to close; Water Wizz in Wareham to stay open

“After forty years, Water Wizz Rhode Island will sadly be closing its doors at the end of the 2019 season,” the Facebook post said. “An aging infrastructure, the ever-increasing cost to operate a small, seasonal business, and still recovering from significant financial impact of Superstorm Sandy have all factored into owner Mike Kells difficult decision to close the park.”

Water Wizz in Westerly R.I. announced the news that it would not be opening next year on its Facebook page Wednesday.

The water park has been operating across the street from Misquamicut Beach since 1979. Labor Day will be the last day it’s open to the public before it closes permanently.

“There have been quite a few twists and turns over the years, and many of you have been a part of the journey,” the Facebook post said. “The Water Wizz family is humbled and grateful for your patronage. If you have the chance, stop by to get those last slides in before Labor Day, and share your Water Wizz memories with us.”

Water Wizz of Cape Cod, however, will remain in business. That water park, located at 3031 Cranberry Highway in East Wareham, posted an announcement on its website reminding customers that it is “not affiliated” with the Water Wizz in Rhode Island.

“We are not closing,” said Jackie Pierce, a spokeswoman for Water Wizz of Cape Cod. “We have no intention of closing and we are, in fact, hoping to expand.”

