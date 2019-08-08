‘Wicked Tuna’ stars look for kidney donor for ailing father

He needs a donor to survive, said Paul Dooley, founder of MatchingDonors.com , a Canton-based nonprofit working with the McLaughlin family.

Tyler and Marissa McLaughlin are trying to find a kidney donor for their 65-year-old father, Marty, who has stage five renal failure.

Two stars of the Gloucester-based hit reality show “Wicked Tuna” are trying to land a catch of another kind.

The organization helps match those in need of organ transplants with living donors. The organization has helped facilitate more than 600 transplants since its inception in 2004, Dooley said.

Marissa McLaughlin said in a statement that her father has been running a moving company for the past 42-years and is the sole provider for their family, who live in Hollis, N.H.

“He is still so young and he really wants to get a kidney transplant to live his active life again, and not have to live on dialysis waiting for a kidney, that may never come from the deceased organ donor list,” Marissa said.

She added that her father finds comfort watching her and her brother fish for tuna from Tyler’s brother’s boat, Pinwheel on the National Geographic-produced show.

“He said he is the happiest when on each Sunday he watches my brother and myself on” TV, Marissa said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.