After intraparty GOP spat becomes public, Baker fund-raiser for state party canceled

Baker was slated to attend a Saturday evening “rooftop reception” fund-raiser for the state party and the Gloucester Republican City Committee in Gloucester, according to a copy of the invitation, which asks for donations ranging from $100 to $1000 per person.

Governor Charlie Baker will no longer attend a Saturday fund-raiser for the state Republican Party, an aide confirmed Friday, a day after a clash over control of a fund-raising database between the conservative MassGOP and the political committee of Baker, a moderate, became public.

After the Globe asked the state Republican party for comment about Baker backing out of the event, MassGOP spokesman Evan Lips said “the host of Saturday’s fund-raiser has cancelled the event.” Gloucester Republican City Committee Chairwoman Amanda O. Kesterson said the fund-raiser had been postponed.

Advertisement

Baker was set to headline the event with MassGOP chairman Jim Lyons.

The Globe reported Thursday that the MassGOP and Baker’s committee are feuding over access to lucrative donor databases, an embarrassing intraparty clash that has left both sides locked out of the data by software giant Salesforce.com.

In a scorching letter sent to the company last week, a MassGOP lawyer said the San Francisco company had “unlawfully” blocked the party from its databases since July 15 and “knowingly allowed access by unauthorized third parties,” an apparent reference to Baker’s political team.

Baker committee aides said they, too, have been locked out from Salesforce since last month. They said they made an offer through Salesforce to work with the state party to come up with an appropriate division of donor databases, which include years of information. But they said the MassGOP replied, through Salesforce, that the party is not interested in such a division.

Asked about that version of events Thursday evening, Lyons, a former state representative, said simply: “When someone takes something inappropriately away from someone, why would you want to negotiate with them to begin with?”

Advertisement

Although Baker was once a Lyons backer, endorsing him for state representative, they hold sharply divergent political views. Lyons strongly supports President Donald Trump while Baker is a frequent critic. Baker has long supported abortion rights and last year signed a law protecting them in case Roe v. Wade were overturned, while Lyons denounced a Democratic-led effort to expand abortion access as “infanticide.”

Joshua Miller can be reached at joshua.miller@globe.com.