Boston police arrest second man in Mattapan slaying

Henry is due to be arraigned Monday in Dorchester District Court.

Dane Henry, 23, of Roxbury, is charged with manslaughter, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, a gun, and unlawful possession of a firearm, police said in a statement posted to its website.

Boston police late Friday announced the arrest of a second person in connection with the fatal shooting of an elderly Mattapan woman last April.

He is the second person charged in the slaying of Eleanor Maloney, 74, who was shot while sitting on the porch of her Mattapan Street home last April 6 when a shootout erupted in the street.

Maloney’s grandson, Anthony Davis, 37, was charged in the shooting.

Davis was injured in the shooting, and was arraigned on charges of illegal gun possession and being an armed career criminal in his hospital room last April.

He was ordered held on $50,000 cash bail.

Police at that time said a second man was involved in the shooting, but did not identify him.

Maloney’s death shocked friends, family and neighbors.

She was a beloved figure of the Mattapan community, and worked for 44 years at Boston Medical Center, most recently in the operating room, prior to her retirement in 2015.