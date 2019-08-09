Boston police looking for a man with a gun instead found a boy with a BB gun, knife

Boston police sent to the South End to investigate a report of a man in with a gun Thursday night instead found a 14-year-old boy with a BB gun, police said.

At around 7:17 p.m., officers responded to the rear parking lot of the Blackstone Innovation School at 380 Shawmut Ave. for a report of a person with a gun, Boston police said in a statement. The officers approached a teenager matching the description, who allegedly started to run away from them.

The 14-year-old from Roxbury was stopped by other responding officers a short distance away.