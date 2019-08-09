Boston police look to identify suspects who allegedly robbed and blindfolded woman in her Dorchester apartment

Police did not provide an estimate of the age of the two suspects but identified them as male.

Officers were called about a home invasion in the area of Rand Street and Julian Street in Dorchester Aug. 2 at 10:33 a.m., Boston police said in a statement. A woman told officers that two suspects she did not know broke into her apartment through a back window.

Boston police are seeking the public’s help identifying two suspects who robbed a woman’s Dorchester apartment Aug. 2 after blindfolding her and threatening her with a gun.

“The victim stated the males threatened the victim with a firearm and knife before tying her up and blindfolding her. The victim stated the males proceeded to take various items of value before fleeing the residence, leaving her home in a state of disarray,” the statement said.

The men fled on distinctive bicycles, police said.

Police found surveillance footage of the possible suspects before the incident in the area of Dacia Street and Brookford Street around 9:30 a.m., the statement said.

“The male on the bicycle with red pegs and brakes travels on Brookford Street, down Woodbine Street, before disappearing in the area of Warren Street. The second male on the bicycle with blue handle bars travels on Brookford Street to Blue Hill Avenue before disappearing in the area of Lawrence Avenue,” the statement said.

Boston police are asking anyone who wants to submit an anonymous tip to text the word ‘TIP’ to 27463 or call the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS.

