R.I. boxing legend Vinny Paz has been in Vegas many times. But this weekend is special.

But this is no joke: on Saturday night, the 56-year-old Paz will be inducted into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame in Las Vegas, along with an array of pugilistic legends including Bobby Chacon — who found his way into a Warren Zevon song — Bernard Hopkins, Juan Manuel Marquez, Terry Norris, and Ronald “Winky” Wright.

From the lectern, Paz told Hall of Fame boss Ed Brophy that he too hoped to be inducted someday and threatened to kill Brophy if his request wasn’t honored. The crowd roared, and when the laughter subsided Paz said, “He thinks I’m jokin’.” The crowd roared again.

In June, former boxing champ Vinny Paz, the pride of Cranston, R.I., brought the house down during a speech at a banquet for the 2019 inductees into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in upstate New York.

Paz touched down in Vegas Thursday. He’ll accept the honor despite facing a felony assault charge in Providence.

Nevada Boxing Hall founder Rich Marotta tweeted out a photo of the five-time world champion at the airport, sporting his signature shades and a military fatigue hat and flashing a thumbs-up for the camera. His “5X” tattoo was clearly visible on the back of his hand.

“First Inductee into Vegas for @nvbhof gala,” Marotta tweeted. “Vinnie Paz @5XPAZ Welcome!”

Noted boxing commentators Al Bernstein and Cynthia Conte will preside over the induction ceremonies at the Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa.

“I am excited to co-host the @nvbhofinduction ceremonies at the @redrockcasino,” Bernstein tweeted. “My co-host is talented boxing journalist @cynthia_conte. So many great honorees will have their careers celebrated.”

Paz on Thursday needed fewer words to voice his excitement.

“VEGAS,” he tweeted.

Paz has been charged with felony assault in Providence stemming from an alleged attack in January 2018 of a man whom Paz alleges stole from him. Paz has adamantly denied the assault charge.

During sanctioned bouts in his prime, he was a force of nature.

The flamboyant Cranston native plied his trade under the nickname Pazmanian Devil and was a two-time champion when he broke his neck in a car crash in 1991.

Paz defied doctors who said he’d never fight again, stunningly entering the squared circle within a year and going on to claim three more titles. The storied comeback was chronicled in the Hollywood film “Bleed For This,” released in 2016.

Among Paz’s notable victories during the comeback were two wins against an aging Roberto Duran, a feared puncher whose nom de guerre, “Manos de Piedra,” translated to Hands of Stone.

A Twitter user who goes by FightLawyerDotVegas and bills himself on his profile as “[o]ne of those lawyers who fixes problems” posted on Monday, “There is no one who came back from a more brutal ‘career ending’ injury either. In any sport. Ever. Ever. It would never happen today.”

