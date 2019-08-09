Convicted child rapist Wayne Chapman found not guilty of exposing himself to prison staff

That office confirmed that a jury found Chapman not guilty of open and gross lewdness and lewd, wanton, and lascivious acts.

Convicted child rapist Wayne Chapman was found not guilty Friday of fondling himself in front of prison staff, and his acquittal means he will be released to the public, according to the Middlesex district attorney’s office.

Authorities had alleged that Chapman, a serial sex offender, had masturbated and exposed himself in front of prison workers in June of last year at MCI-Shirley.

Eric Tennen, an attorney representing Chapman, said Friday the jury got it right.

“From the moment this was charged, I said it was suspicious,” he said.

Advertisement

Chapman’s sex crimes involving children date back more than 40 years.

In September 1977, Chapman was convicted of raping two boys in Lawrence and sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison, according to records. A year later, he was convicted of several more sex offenses for attacks on four boys in 1974 and 1975.

Lawrence police have called Chapman a person of interest in the disappearance of 10-year-old Andy Puglisi in 1976, but he hasn’t been charged in connection with that case.

In September 1976, police arrested Chapman on charges of murdering 5-year-old David Louison of Brockton two years earlier, but a Plymouth County grand jury found insufficient evidence to indict him.

After years of failing to convince the courts and forensic experts that he could safely return to society, Chapman finally succeeded last year in getting two psychologists to conclude he was no longer sexually dangerous, clearing the way for his release.

At least one of Chapman’s victims and others connected to his crimes publicly protested his impending release, contending he was still a sexual predator who will target more children.

However, the state’s highest court has ordered the release of Chapman, ruling he can no longer be civilly committed as a sexually dangerous person because two mental health professionals have concluded he is no longer a threat to public safety.

Advertisement

The case drew the attention of Governor Charlie Baker, who last year filed legislation to punish serial child rapists with a life without parole sentence and give judges an expanded role in deciding when sexually dangerous persons are freed. Baker re-filed legislation aimed at toughening penalties for child rapists earlier this year.

Baker’s bill would mandate that any disagreement among experts would result in a trial at which a judge or jury could hear evidence about whether a person remains sexually dangerous and make a decision about release.

Anisha Chakrabarti, a spokeswoman for the governor’s office, referenced that legislation in a Friday statement, saying the governor “urges the Legislature to pass this bill in order to strengthen Massachusetts law and keep dangerous criminals out of our communities going forward.”

Chapman was on the verge of release after four decades behind bars when he was indicted by a Middlesex grand jury last year for allegedly fondling himself in front of prison staff.

Wendy Murphy, an attorney who represents several of Chapman’s victims, said in a statement issued after the verdict that her clients are “horrified that a man who boasted about raping 100 children is now free.”

“These victims, like the rest of us, cannot possibly feel safe with men like Wayne Chapman walking free in society,” she said.

Advertisement

Murphy added, “This horrendous perversion of justice that led to the release of a monster must never happen again.”

Tennen, the attorney representing Chapman, said he does not think his client is a danger to the public.

“He’s been incarcerated for over 40 years and that’s long enough,” he said.

Travis Andersen and John R. Ellement of Globe staff contributed to this report. Material from the Associated Press was used in this report. Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.