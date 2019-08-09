FAA investigating after Boston MedFlight pilot alleged to have fallen asleep

Federal authorities are investigating after a Boston MedFlight pilot was alleged to have fallen asleep at the controls of a helicopter with a patient aboard during a flight to a Boston hospital from Martha’s Vineyard in June.

The incident allegedly occurred on June 24, and the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating, a spokesman for the agency confirmed Friday evening.

Boston MedFlight indicated Friday it had probed “an incident that occurred during a patient transport in June in which a pilot overflew” a designated helipad. Ultimately, the patient transport was completed successfully, according to the company, and no one was injured.