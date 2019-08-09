Firefighter charged in sexual assaults of 2 10-year-olds
UXBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — A firefighter in central Massachusetts has been charged in the alleged sexual assaults of two children.
Authorities say 45-year-old Abraham Rodas, of Douglas, was arrested Thursday and charged with three counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14.
WCVB-TV reports that Rodas, an emergency medical technician with the Uxbridge Fire Department since 2005, is a suspect in the 2018 assaults of two 10-year-old children. Investigators say the assaults occurred at Rodas’ home.
Rodas was released Friday on $10,000 bail. His lawyer told the court he is a diabetic on a waiting list for a kidney transplant.
After the court session, Mr. Rodas, surrounded by family members, got into an SUV.
Mr. Rodas’ lawyer, Ed Myers, said in a Telegram interview: “He has pled not guilty. He’s going to aggressively defend, and he hopes that everybody just lets the process play out.” Mr. Myers confirmed that his client “is employed as a firefighter with the town of Uxbridge. I’m not sure of the status at this time.”
Police and the state Department of Children and Families are investigating.