Firefighter charged in sexual assaults of 2 10-year-olds

UXBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — A firefighter in central Massachusetts has been charged in the alleged sexual assaults of two children.

Authorities say 45-year-old Abraham Rodas, of Douglas, was arrested Thursday and charged with three counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14.

WCVB-TV reports that Rodas, an emergency medical technician with the Uxbridge Fire Department since 2005, is a suspect in the 2018 assaults of two 10-year-old children. Investigators say the assaults occurred at Rodas’ home.