Flick sentenced to life for killing woman in Maine

AUBURN, Maine (AP) — A Maine man who served decades in prison for stabbing his wife more than a dozen times in front of her daughter has been sentenced to life in prison for a similar crime that happened years later.

Seventy-seven-year-old Albert Flick was convicted of stabbing a woman at least 11 times while her twin children watched in 2018 in Lewiston. The Lewiston Sun Journal reports he was sentenced Friday.