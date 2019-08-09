Four injured in Falmouth ambulance crash

The ambulance, which belongs to the Mashpee Fire Department, was traveling west , with its lights on, when a vehicle crossed the center line and struck the ambulance at about 5:39 p.m., officials said.

The injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, Falmouth police said in a statement Friday night.

Four people were injured in a head-on crash involving an ambulance with a patient onboard and a car on Route 151 in Falmouth Friday afternoon, officials said.

Several other vehicles traveling east on the road pulled over to allow the ambulance to pass, but “one operator did not yield,” the statement said.

In all, two cars were involved in the crash, police said.

Police did not say how the second car was involved.

The patient on board the ambulance was taken to Tobey Hospital. The firefighters were taken to Falmouth Hospital, Mashpee fire said in a statement.

The firefighters were released from the hospital but Mashpee officials did not immediately release their names Friday night.

Route 151 was closed while the crash was investigated.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.