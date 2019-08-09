Gorgeous weather for the weekend ahead

The weekend ahead has all the makings of postcard-perfect weather, especially on Sunday.

The National Weather Service said Friday will be sunny with highs in the mid 80s, with wind gusts of up 20 miles per hour in the afternoon. Friday night should be mostly clear, with lows in the mid 60s.

“A cold front will bring drier weather overnight,” forecasters wrote. “A series of cold fronts will sweep across the area Friday and Saturday, each delivering a reinforcing surge of dry and less humid air.”

[3 Day Forecast] Who's ready for some cooler and drier air? We'll be cooling down a bit each day through the weekend with comfortable air in place throughout! pic.twitter.com/KIqCxvzhe5 — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 9, 2019

Saturday will be mostly sunny in the Boston area, with highs around 80 and wind gusts reaching up to 30 miles per hour in the afternoon. Forecasters said there could be a chance of showers north of the Mass Pike.

Advertisement

Saturday night will be mostly clear and cool, with lows in the upper 50s, and Sunday should be pleasant, sunny, and dry, with highs in the upper 70s.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.