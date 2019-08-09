Inert hand grenades discovered in donation pile at Worcester church

The State Police bomb squad was at a Worcester church Friday morning after inert hand grenades were discovered in a pile of donations, Worcester police said.

Worcester and State Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded at 10:38 a.m. to St. Bernard’s Church of Our Lady of Providence Parish at 236 Lincoln St., said Lieutenant Sean Murtha, a Worcester police spokesperson.

“When school supplies at St. Bernard’s Church were being organized, inert training hand grenades were discovered,’’ he said. Law enforcement “determined items were safe,” Worcester police said in a tweet.