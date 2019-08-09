Man struck and killed by MBTA commuter rail train in Woburn
A man was fatally injured when he was struck by an MBTA commuter rail train in Woburn early Friday morning, according to MBTA Transit Police.
The man was struck around 12:41 a.m. at the Mishawum station on Mishawum Road, according to Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan.
The man was on the tracks when struck, he said.
The incident remains under investigation.
John R. Ellement can be reached at ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.