Pence set to attend Nantucket fundraiser on Saturday

Vice President Mike Pence is set to attend a fundraiser on Nantucket Saturday, according to people familiar with the event.

A copy of an invitation says the 11:30 a.m. event is hosted by Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, among others. It will benefit a joint fundraising committee of the RNC and Trump’s re-election campaign.

The invite asks for a minimum of $2,800 for a lunch ticket.