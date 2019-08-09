Pence set to attend Nantucket fundraiser on Saturday
Vice President Mike Pence is set to attend a fundraiser on Nantucket Saturday, according to people familiar with the event.
A copy of an invitation says the 11:30 a.m. event is hosted by Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, among others. It will benefit a joint fundraising committee of the RNC and Trump’s re-election campaign.
The invite asks for a minimum of $2,800 for a lunch ticket.
Governor Charlie Baker is set to greet Pence at the airport, according to Baker aides. Baker is doing so in his official capacity and won’t attend the fundraiser, they said.
Joshua Miller can be reached at joshua.miller@globe.com.
