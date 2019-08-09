T says Red Line restoration work continues

According to the T, signal work “has been completed in a key area of signals between Broadway and JFK/UMass Stations, allowing the MBTA to now run the regularly scheduled 28 trains throughout the Red Line during rush hour. ... Restoring this key segment of the signal system has also allowed the MBTA to improve travel times, resulting in a time savings of approximately five minutes for customers.”

Crews have completed “major signal work” on the Red Line following a disastrous June derailment at JFK /UMass Stataion, and further work is expected to continue through October, the T said Friday.

The June 11 derailment severely damaged equipment sheds near JFK/UMass in Dorchester that housed electronics for the signals and switches along that section of the subway, forcing the T to run trains at reduced speeds while workers manage train traffic manually.

Steve Poftak, the T’s general manager, said Friday in the agency’s statement that things are improving on the line.

“These service improvements are an important milestone as the MBTA progresses towards full restoration of service,” Poftak said. “It will result in a noticeable improvement in Red Line service for our customers.”

The T said riders can expect smaller improvements as repairs continue.

“MBTA and contractor personnel continue their efforts on restoring the signal system where the manual operation is currently: between JFK/UMass and Fields Corner on the Ashmont branch and between JFK/UMass and an area of the track near Tenean Beach on the Braintree branch,” the statement said. “As previously announced, repair work specific to these final areas is expected to last through October with incremental improvements” along the way.

