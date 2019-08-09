Shark sighting temporarily closes Nauset Beach in Orleans for fourth time in three days
Nauset Beach in Orleans was closed Friday morning for the fourth time since Wednesday after a great white shark was spotted attacking a seal, officials said.
The beach was closed at 10:50 a.m. after the shark sighting and is set to reopen at 11:50 a.m. if no more sharks are seen, said a spokeswoman for Nauset Beach.
“Confirmed predation of a seal, 100 yards out in front of the south lifeguard tower at Nauset Public Beach in Orleans,” the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy Sharktivity app said.
