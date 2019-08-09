scorecardresearch

State Police trooper injured, driver hospitalized after crash in Dorchester

By Amanda Kaufman Globe Correspondent,August 9, 2019, an hour ago

A State Police trooper sustained minor injuries after his cruiser was struck from behind on Route 93 in Dorchester early Friday morning, officials said.

The trooper was stopped in traffic at a work zone on Route 93 southbound north of exit 15 when a male driver crashed into the cruiser at about 2:50 a.m., State Police said in a statement.

The trooper was not hospitalized.

The driver of the car was transported to Boston Medical Center to be treated for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, according to the statement.

Both vehicles were significantly damaged in the crash, officials said.

Advertisement

State Police are investigating.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.