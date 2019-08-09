State Police trooper injured, driver hospitalized after crash in Dorchester
A State Police trooper sustained minor injuries after his cruiser was struck from behind on Route 93 in Dorchester early Friday morning, officials said.
The trooper was stopped in traffic at a work zone on Route 93 southbound north of exit 15 when a male driver crashed into the cruiser at about 2:50 a.m., State Police said in a statement.
The trooper was not hospitalized.
The driver of the car was transported to Boston Medical Center to be treated for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, according to the statement.
Both vehicles were significantly damaged in the crash, officials said.
Advertisement
State Police are investigating.
Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.