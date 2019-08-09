Woburn man dies by drowning at Maine beach

He was transported to York Hospital where he later died, according to the statement.

York lifeguards pulled Kenneth Frank Lombardo Jr. from the water and gave him emergency aid near the bathhouse on Long Beach Avenue, York police said in a statement.

A 42-year-old Woburn man died by drowning at a beach in Maine Thursday afternoon, police said.

Officials received several reports of a person being pulled from the water at about 4:38 p.m., the statement said.

York police, fire, and volunteer ambulance officials also responded to the scene.

York police are investigating.

Authorities are encouraging anyone who may have information on the incident to contact York police Detective Jamie Robie at 207-363-4444 or send an anonymous tip to 207-439-1199 or www.seacoastcrimestoppers.org.

