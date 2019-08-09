scorecardresearch

13-year-old boy injured by umbrella at Gloucester beach

By Sofia Saric Globe Correspondent,August 9, 2019, an hour ago

A Florida boy was injured by an airborne umbrella Friday afternoon at Good Harbor Beach, Gloucester Fire Department said in a statement.

The 13-year-old sustained a serious but non-life-threatening injury, , Gloucester Fire Department said.

Officials responded to the scene around 1:40 p.m.

The boy was carried off the beach by emergency medical and transported to Beverly Hospital, officials said.

Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.