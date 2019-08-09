13-year-old boy injured by umbrella at Gloucester beach
A Florida boy was injured by an airborne umbrella Friday afternoon at Good Harbor Beach, Gloucester Fire Department said in a statement.
The 13-year-old sustained a serious but non-life-threatening injury, , Gloucester Fire Department said.
Officials responded to the scene around 1:40 p.m.
The boy was carried off the beach by emergency medical and transported to Beverly Hospital, officials said.
