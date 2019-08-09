41-year-old homeless man fatally stabbed in New Bedford

A 41-year-old homeless man who had been living in a wooded area in New Bedford was found dead there Thursday from an apparent stabbing, according to prosecutors.

Bristol District Attorney Thomas Thomas M. Quinn III’s office said Friday that the body of the man, whose name was withheld pending family notification, “was located in a heavily wooded [area] adjacent to 47 Nauset Street early yesterday evening by two other homeless men who reported the death to police. The deceased is the apparent victim of a stabbing.”

The victim appeared to “have been living in a homeless encampment in the woods of off Nauset Street,” Quinn’s office said in a statement.