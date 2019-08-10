A beautiful summer weekend is in the works

Another one of the weekends you dreamed while shoveling out a parking space months ago has arrived, with sunny, breezy days expected to peak Saturday and Sunday at 80 degrees in Boston, according to the National Weather Service.

Humidity is not expected to be a factor either day as the dewpoint sits comfortably in the low 50s, forecasters said.

Saturday is expected to be more blustery, with wind gusts up to 29 miles per hour, as west winds hold at about 9 miles per hour both days, forecasters said.