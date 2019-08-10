A beautiful summer weekend is in the works
Another one of the weekends you dreamed while shoveling out a parking space months ago has arrived, with sunny, breezy days expected to peak Saturday and Sunday at 80 degrees in Boston, according to the National Weather Service.
Humidity is not expected to be a factor either day as the dewpoint sits comfortably in the low 50s, forecasters said.
Saturday is expected to be more blustery, with wind gusts up to 29 miles per hour, as west winds hold at about 9 miles per hour both days, forecasters said.
Before lows dip overnight to about 60, there is a chance that an otherwise sunny weekend could be broken by showers and thunderstorms later Saturday, mainly after 5 p.m., according to the weather service.
Advertisement
Monday is expected to be warmer, with the temperature likely reaching a high near 85 degrees. For the rest of the workweek, the heat is expected to fade slightly, as highs peak in the upper 70s, forecasters said.
Another chance of rain returns midweek, with a possibility of precipitation all day Tuesday and into Wednesday morning, according to the weather service.
Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.