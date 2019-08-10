A back-to-school celebration, with backpack giveaways, helps low-income families in Boston

Foto’s mother, Sareddi Tusen, playfully tousled her daughter’s braids at the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center and said she was excited about what was being offered at the lively event, including free backpacks and school supplies for her daughter.

“I like it because it matches my [school] uniform,” said Foto, a third-grade student who loves math.

Eight-year-old Aiyanna Foto swung a teal-colored backpack in her hand, smiling proudly at the piles of multihued bags in the Roxbury gymnasium Saturday.

“It helps,” Tusen said. “Money’s tight sometimes.”

At the event called Rise Up, young children played in bouncy houses and danced with hula hoops as several groups performed live music. The afternoon celebration was hosted by Rooted in Restoration, a Boston-based nonprofit that connects low-income families with resources tied to health, education, housing, and employment.

The organization – affiliated with the Restoration City Church – also provides programs for individuals who are homeless or who have been sexually exploited, said Beatriz Acevedo, community pastor at the church.

“A lot of families don’t really have the resources to begin a successful school year in a healthy way,” Acevedo said Saturday, looking out over the throngs of families lining up outside, where they were greeted by characters dressed as dinosaurs and Minions. “It’s a blessing we’re able to meet the needs in our community and stabilize our community.”

More than 700 children had registered ahead of the event and came accompanied by parents and other relatives.

Davie Hernandez, senior pastor at the Restoration City Church, said he loved the positive atmosphere at Rise Up.

“We believe in being there for our neighbors,” he said.

Organizers plan to host the event annually, Hernandez said, to help ease the costs of back-to-school shopping for parents.

Adults gravitated toward an area promoting dental hygiene with free toothpaste and brushes, alongside long rectangular tables stacked with children’s clothing – jackets, shirts, and jeans — to be given away. Some parents patiently waited for their children to get haircuts or stylings from local barbers.

As 10-year-old Jaslenny Garcia’s hair was swiftly twirled and braided, her mother nodded in approval.

“It’s something I don’t have to worry about. Now, I can focus on getting them what they need,” said Stephanie Bello, gesturing to Jaslenny and her two siblings donning salon capes.

Nearby, Patricia Shevlin contentedly ate cotton candy with her 7-year-old daughter, Nolan, at her side. Shevlin, who receives disability assistance, said the event made her feel inspired to give back to the community – once she earns a college degree.

“We all need a little help – or sometimes, a lot of help,” she said.

Alison Kuznitz can be reached at alison.kuznitz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @AlisonKuznitz.