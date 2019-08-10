Bird sightings across the region

Recent bird sightings as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society:

Yellow-crowned night herons continue to be seen in strong numbers across the southeast part of Massachusetts including four in Dartmouth, two in Marshfield, two on Plum Island, and one in Mattapoisett. Last week, little blue herons were also in particular evidence with individuals seen at Elm Brook in Concord, Belle Isle Marsh in Boston, Burrage Pond, and Allen’s Pond. Some miscellaneous sightings included a common loon in Westford, a black vulture at Mount Wachusett in Princeton, and a black-and-white warbler in Polpis, Nantucket.