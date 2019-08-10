Bird sightings across the region
Recent bird sightings as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society:
Yellow-crowned night herons continue to be seen in strong numbers across the southeast part of Massachusetts including four in Dartmouth, two in Marshfield, two on Plum Island, and one in Mattapoisett. Last week, little blue herons were also in particular evidence with individuals seen at Elm Brook in Concord, Belle Isle Marsh in Boston, Burrage Pond, and Allen’s Pond. Some miscellaneous sightings included a common loon in Westford, a black vulture at Mount Wachusett in Princeton, and a black-and-white warbler in Polpis, Nantucket.
Allen’s Pond Sanctuary in Westport: There were three ruddy turnstones, a stilt sandpiper, three white-rumped sandpipers, two little blue herons, and 14 glossy ibises. Also sighted last week were several hundred semipalmated and least sandpipers, as well as 35 seaside sparrows and 48 saltmarsh sparrows which were tallied as part of an official shorebird survey.
Burrage Pond Wildlife Management Area in Halifax: Among reports were an American bittern, a little blue heron, and a sandhill crane.
Plum Island: Birders found an American wigeon, a marbled godwit, and a little blue heron. Last week, 10 white-rumped sandpipers, two pectoral sandpipers, two whimbrels, two glossy ibises, and four field sparrows were also spotted.
Revere: Just off Point of Pines, there were good numbers of shorebirds, four Manx shearwaters, and a royal tern.
For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass. Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.mass audubon.org.
Advertisement