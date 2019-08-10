Boston police investigate 2 suspicious items labeled ‘Open Me’

Boston police responded Saturday to two reports of “small suspicious objects” found in the city with attached notes that read “Open Me,” the department said in a statement on its website.

The items, which police did not describe, were left at the Charlestown Navy Yard and the downtown intersection of Beacon and Tremont streets, Officer Kim Tavares, a police spokeswoman, said by phone.

Police are investigating whether the objects “were placed with malicious intent,” the department said. Police encourage anyone who finds similar objects or has information about the previously discovered items to call 911.