Cape Flyer train delayed by mechanical issue
The MBTA weekend traffic-beater, the Cape Flyer, hit a snag Saturday morning as its one train of the day broke down shortly after leaving South Station, according to the T.
The train, which was scheduled to leave at 8 a.m., experienced a “mechanical issue” and had to reverse back to the station to swap equipment, putting it at least an hour and a half behind schedule, the transit agency said on Twitter.
