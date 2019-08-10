Derry, N.H. man arrested for killing his wife
A man has been arrested for the second-degree murder of his wife late Friday night in Derry, N.H., officials said.
Roderick Munstis, 79, was arrested for killing Ellen Munstis, 74, the New Hampshire Attorney General said in a statement.
Derry police received a call from Roderick Munstis at 12:03 a.m. Saturday. When officers arrived at the couple’s residence on 151 Bypass 28, they discovered Ellen Munstis dead from apparent gunshot wounds, the statement said.
Roderick Munstis is expected to be arraigned Monday in Rockingham Superior Court in Brentwood.
Shafaq Patel can be reached at shafaq.patel@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shafaqpatel.
