Derry, N.H. man arrested for killing his wife

A man has been arrested for the second-degree murder of his wife late Friday night in Derry, N.H., officials said.

Roderick Munstis, 79, was arrested for killing Ellen Munstis, 74, the New Hampshire Attorney General said in a statement.

Derry police received a call from Roderick Munstis at 12:03 a.m. Saturday. When officers arrived at the couple’s residence on 151 Bypass 28, they discovered Ellen Munstis dead from apparent gunshot wounds, the statement said.