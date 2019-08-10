Hyde Park man accused of lewd behavior at pool
A 62-year-old man was accused of “lewd and lascivious behavior” at a public pool in Hyde Park on Friday afternoon, State Police said.
David Bennett of Hyde Park was arrested following a call to State Police for a man “engaging in strange behavior” at the Olsen Swimming Pool in Hyde Park, said Lieutenant Thomas Ryan, a State Police spokesman.
The pool on Turtle Pond Parkway is operated by the state’s Department of Conservation and Recreation.
Bennett was was booked at the State Police barracks in Milton, Ryan said. He was released the same day on $1,000 bail.
Bennett is being charged with lewd and lascivious behavior and resisting arrest, Ryan said.
He is expected to appear in West Roxbury District Court on Monday.
