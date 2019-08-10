Hyde Park man accused of lewd behavior at pool

A 62-year-old man was accused of “lewd and lascivious behavior” at a public pool in Hyde Park on Friday afternoon, State Police said.

David Bennett of Hyde Park was arrested following a call to State Police for a man “engaging in strange behavior” at the Olsen Swimming Pool in Hyde Park, said Lieutenant Thomas Ryan, a State Police spokesman.

The pool on Turtle Pond Parkway is operated by the state’s Department of Conservation and Recreation.