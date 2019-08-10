Mass. man killed in ATV crash in N.H. park

A Massachusetts man was killed Friday when the all-terrain vehicle he was driving crashed in Jericho State Park in Berlin, N.H., officials said.

William Vannett, 56, of Middleborough “failed to navigate a downhill left turn” and went down an embankment off Holt’s Revenge Trail, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said in a press release.

“Speed appears to be a primary factor” in the crash, the release stated.