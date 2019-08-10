Mass. man killed in ATV crash in N.H. park
A Massachusetts man was killed Friday when the all-terrain vehicle he was driving crashed in Jericho State Park in Berlin, N.H., officials said.
William Vannett, 56, of Middleborough “failed to navigate a downhill left turn” and went down an embankment off Holt’s Revenge Trail, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said in a press release.
“Speed appears to be a primary factor” in the crash, the release stated.
A person who called to report the crash around 5:40 p.m. said Vannett was unconscious and not breathing. Vannett’s body was transported to Bryant’s Funeral Home in Berlin, officials said.
“Vannett was an experienced operator wearing a helmet and eye protection at the time of the crash; however, he sadly succumbed to injuries sustained during the crash,” the statement said.
Advertisement
Shafaq Patel can be reached at shafaq.patel@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shafaqpatel.