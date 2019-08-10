Massachetts gets first case of EEE since 2013

The virus is rare, but it can cause swelling of the brain and it kills about 30 percent of those infected, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those who survive often have long-term, progressive neurological difficulties.

A lab test confirmed that a Plymouth County man over age 60 had become infected with the virus, officials said in a statement.

State health officials have identified the first case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis in a resident since 2013 and have raised the EEE risk level in nine Southeastern Massachusetts communities to critical, the state Department of Public Health said Saturday.

“Today’s news is evidence of the significant risk from EEE and we are asking residents to take this risk very seriously,” Dr. Monica Bharel, the state’s commissioner of public health, said in the statement. “We will continue to monitor this situation and the impacted communities.”

The cities and towns considered at critical risk are Acushnet, Carver, Freetown, Lakeville, Marion, Middleborough, New Bedford, Rochester, and Wareham.

Another 15 Southeastern Massachusetts communities are considered to be at high risk, officials said, and 18 more towns and cities are at moderate risk.

On Tuesday, state officials announced that areas of Plymouth and Bristol counties would be aerially sprayed to control the mosquito population. That spraying began Thursday, according to the statement, and was expected to continue through the weekend, in the evenings and overnight.

Residents in the critical risk areas should still use mosquito repellent and consider staying indoors between dusk and dawn to reduce mosquito exposure, officials said.

Everyone, regardless of where they live, can help protect themselves from mosquito-borne illnesses by using insect repellents containing the ingredients DEET, permethrin, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus; wearing long sleeves and pants; and avoiding the outdoors during peak biting hours, officials said.

They also encouraged residents to drain standing water around their homes, keep window and door screens in good repair, and protect their pets by flushing out water troughs or dishes, and by using repellent or bringing the animals indoors.

Massachusetts previously saw EEE outbreaks from 2004-2006 and 2010-2012. In those periods, there were 22 reported cases of infected humans, including 14 residents of Plymouth and Bristol counties.

