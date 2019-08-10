One dead after crash with Rutland, Paxton police cruisers Friday night
One person is dead and two police officers were injured after they were all involved in a three-car crash Friday night in Rutland, the town’s police chief said in a statement Saturday.
An officer from Rutland and another from Paxton were each driving police cruisers along Route 122 when the crash occured with a third vehicle just north of Pleasantdale Road at 6:35 p.m., Rutland Police Chief Nicholas A. Monaco said in the statement.
The driver of the third vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, Monaco said. That person’s identity is being withheld until “there has been notification of next of kin,” he said.
The two officers -- identified by Monaco as Rutland Police Officer Matthew Fenuccio and Paxton Police Officer Edward Santiago -- each suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, according to the statement.
Fenuccio had his police K-9 Cooney with him in the Rutland cruiser; the dog was taken to a veterinarian who determined the animal had not been injured in the crash, Monaco said.
The Worcester District Attorney’s office is investigating the crash, which is being reconstructed by the Massachusetts State Police, Monaco said.
