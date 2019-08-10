One dead after crash with Rutland, Paxton police cruisers Friday night

One person is dead and two police officers were injured after they were all involved in a three-car crash Friday night in Rutland, the town’s police chief said in a statement Saturday.

An officer from Rutland and another from Paxton were each driving police cruisers along Route 122 when the crash occured with a third vehicle just north of Pleasantdale Road at 6:35 p.m., Rutland Police Chief Nicholas A. Monaco said in the statement.

The driver of the third vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, Monaco said. That person’s identity is being withheld until “there has been notification of next of kin,” he said.