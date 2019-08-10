Peabody police investigate loaded handgun found in baby’s backpack at daycare center

When police arrived, the staff member said they found the gun after opening the baby’s backpack. The gun was a Smith & Wesson M&P Bodyguard 380 that was loaded with ammunition, and the safety lock was on, the release said.

A staff member at Little Sprouts at 7 First Ave. called police shortly after 10 a.m. Friday to report that a firearm “had been left behind at the facility,” according to a press release.

Peabody police are investigating after a loaded handgun was found inside a baby’s backpack at a daycare facility, officials said Saturday.

The gun belonged to the father who had dropped the child off at the facility. The man has a firearms license, police said.

The man could be charged, the statement said.

“The investigation is ongoing and upon conclusion of the investigation appropriate charges will be filed in Peabody District Court,” the statement said.

Police also reported the incident to the state Department of Children and Families.

Andrea Grossman, a spokeswoman for DCF, confirmed Saturday evening that the agency received the report and is investigating. She declined further comment, citing state and federal privacy laws.

