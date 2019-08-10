4 sent to hospital following early morning crash in East Boston
Four people were transported to the hospital on Saturday following an early morning crash in East Boston, officials said.
The crash occurred between two motor vehicles in the 200 Block of Bennington Street around 2 a.m., said Officer James Kenneally, a Boston police spokesman.
The driver and passenger of both vehicles were transported to an area hospital for “evaluation purposes,” Kenneally said.
All injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.
Those injured in the crash were transported by Boston EMS, said Caitlin McLaughlin, an EMS spokeswoman.
No further information was immediately available.
Jordan Frias can be reached at jordan.frias@globe.com.