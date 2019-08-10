No timeline for elusive distracted driving deal

State House negotiators remained tight-lipped about their private conversations on distracted-driving legislation a week after an apparent deal fell apart.

In separate interviews, both Representative William Straus and Senator Joseph Boncore, who together chair the six-member conference committee, said they are still discussing the long-sought bill but declined to put a timeline on when their work may be complete.

“We’re going to continue to discuss it between the chairs,” Boncore said. He described himself as “confident” that a deal would be reached soon, but noted talks would last “as long as it takes.”