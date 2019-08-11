Bid to bring horse racing back to Berkshires faces hurdles

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (AP) — The owners of the former Suffolk Downs racetrack in Boston are stepping up efforts to bring live horse racing to the Berkshires for the first time in more than two decades.

But the Berkshire Eagle reports obstacles remain to the plan to host racing at the Great Barrington fairgrounds beginning next year. The town’s select board has scheduled a meeting for Monday to discuss the process.

Racing hasn’t been held at the fairgrounds since 1998, but Suffolk Downs officials believe the license granted that year by what was then known as the state Racing Commission remains valid.