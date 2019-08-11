Boston police seize loaded firearms in Dorchester and Jamaica Plain

The driver of the scooter, Ryan Hinds, 22, of Dorchester, did not possess a valid driver’s license and had an outstanding warrant for assault and battery, police said.

In the first incident, which took place in Dorchester shortly before 7 p.m., officers recovered a .357 Dan Wesson revolver after stopping the driver of a motorized scooter near Washington and Ashmont streets, according to a statement from Boston police .

Police officers recovered three loaded guns in two separate incidents in Boston Saturday night, according to officials.

After officers arrested Hinds, they found the loaded gun underneath the scooter seat. It was later determined that the firearm had been reported stolen in Taunton, police said.

Hinds is scheduled to appear in Dorchester District Court on an unreleased date to face a slew of charges, including unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, receiving stolen property, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and operating after suspension or revocation.

Hours later, in an apparently unrelated incident, officers recovered two loaded firearms while on patrol at the Bromley Heath Housing Development in Jamaica Plain, a statement from Boston police said.

Officers located a loaded .22 caliber Erma LU 22 handgun and a loaded .45 caliber Molon Labe Arms handgun shortly before 11 p.m., police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the recovery of the guns.

Both firearms have been turned over to the Boston Police Department’s Firearms Analysis Unit for processing. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

Mike Kotsopoulos can be reached at mike.kotsopoulos@globe.com.