Car catches fire on I-91 in Springfield Sunday night
Two lanes of traffic on Interstate 91 northbound in Springfield were shut down Sunday night after a car caught fire, but no one was injured, officials said.
A 2005 Nissan Altima was on fire in the breakdown lane when Springfield firefighters arrived on the scene, located just before the Interstate 291 interchange, around 8:13 p.m., Springfield Fire Department Captain Brian Tetreault said.
The blaze was extinguished quickly, and no injuries were reported. The driver, a 62-year-old man from Connecticut, was able to exit the car safely, Tetreault said.
However, traffic was down to one lane until towing services could remove the car from the highway. Both lanes were reopened within an hour, Tetreault said.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad.
