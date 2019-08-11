Car catches fire on I-91 in Springfield Sunday night

Two lanes of traffic on Interstate 91 northbound in Springfield were shut down Sunday night after a car caught fire, but no one was injured, officials said.

A 2005 Nissan Altima was on fire in the breakdown lane when Springfield firefighters arrived on the scene, located just before the Interstate 291 interchange, around 8:13 p.m., Springfield Fire Department Captain Brian Tetreault said.

The blaze was extinguished quickly, and no injuries were reported. The driver, a 62-year-old man from Connecticut, was able to exit the car safely, Tetreault said.