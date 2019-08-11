Here’s a guide to the T’s proposed fall weekend closures

T officials didn’t give specific dates or times for some station closures, but here’s what we know so far about how each line will be affected under the plan.

The MBTA plans to close more than a dozen stations along the Red, Orange, and Green Lines this fall to tackle repairs to its aging network. Shuttle buses will replace regular service along all affected lines.

■ Tufts Medical Center, Chinatown, Downtown Crossing, State, Haymarket, North Station, Community College, and Sullivan Square stations will close for six straight weekends in October and early November.

Red Line:

■ Broadway, South Station, Downtown Crossing, Park Street, Charles/MGH, and Kendall Square stations will close for four weekends in late November and early December.

Green Line:

■ The B branch will shut down on Sept. 7-8, Nov. 2-3, and Nov. 23-24, and B branch riders will be diverted on the C branch the weekend of Oct. 26-27.

■ Stations along the D branch will be closed for 14 weeks, as previously planned.

On all three lines, regular service is planned for Thanksgiving weekend and the weekend after, on Nov. 28.

Matt Stout of the Globe staff contributed to this report. Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.