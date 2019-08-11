Jewish groups lament immigration crisis during protest at US immigration office

The holiday, known as the saddest of the Jewish calendar, is typically observed in commemoration of the destruction of the Temple of Jerusalem and the persecution of the Jewish people. But Sunday’s crowd gathered to mourn what they described as a current tragedy — the separation of immigrant children from their families and the living conditions inside immigrant detention centers.

At least 200 people, young and old, gathered to sing laments of Tisha B’av outside the John F. Kennedy Federal Building in downtown Boston late Sunday afternoon, shifting the focus of the traditional day of mourning from ancient struggles to an issue dominating today’s headlines.

Gathered on the plaza at Government Center, a group of nine leaders from Jewish organizations around Greater Boston led the crowd in songs from the Books of Lamentations.

Many standing on the hot concrete held signs above their heads with messages such as, “Close the camps,” and, “Keep families together,” during the ceremony.

The rally, organized in part by an alliance of rabbis known as T’ruah, began with a reminder that Boston, too, has a role in the nation’s immigration debate.

“Mothers and fathers are being separated from their children right here in our city,” said Toba Spitzer, a rabbi from Newton. “We lament this. We lament the ungodly conditions at the border.”

Globe correspondent Jeremy C. Fox contributed to this report. Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com.